NCT’s Johnny Suh to perform DJ set at Bali’s ‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’

Korean-American singer Johnny Suh of K-pop boyband NCT is set to perform in Bali, Indonesia later this month.

Johnny Suh is set to perform a DJ set at Savaya Bali Beach Club this Saturday (June 17), under the moniker DJ Johnny Be, as part of Savaya’s ‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’ event. The singer will be joined by Australian electronic music duo Set Mo.

‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’ is a strictly 21+ event held by Savaya Bali Beach Club in partnership with KVIBES.ID. Tickets to the event are available now from the official Savaya Bali Beach Club website, and cost from Rp750,000 to Rp2,000,000.

On its official website, Savaya Bali Beach Club also notes that capacity for the event will be strictly limited to table reservations and ticket holders only. Doors to ‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’ will also be opened at 1pm on the day of the event.

This is what we've been waiting for: KVIBES Summer Fantasy with JOHNNY be and Set Mo! Be ready for the hottest summer party in island! Save the date:

June 17th 2023

At Savaya Bali

Doors open at 1PM This event is strictly for 21+ Pre-register to the event EXCLUSIVE ONLY for… pic.twitter.com/dn1OLwYUsR — KVIBES.ID (@officialkvibes) June 8, 2023

Last month, Johnny Suh revealed that NCT sub-group NCT 127 are working on new music. “You guys can look forward to that,” he told the Associated Press at the time. “I don’t know how fast it’s going to come out, but we’re working on it.”

In other NCT news, the boyband’s leader Taeyong recently made his long-awaited solo debut with his first mini-album ‘SHALALA’. The record dropped alongside a video game-inspired music video for its title track of the same name.

Meanwhile, Jeno was recently named Ferragamo’s newest global ambassador. In a post announcing the partnership, the Italian luxury fashion house also noted that the NCT member is its “first global male ambassador”.