NCT’s Johnny Suh fractures collarbone, to halt activities

Korean-American singer Johnny Suh, of K-pop boyband NCT, will take a break from activities after sustaining an injury.

Johnny Suh’s label SM Entertainment has revealed that the singer injured his collarbone last night (June 11), after hitting a studio door during the filming of unspecific content. The K-pop idol was immediately sent to the hospital to be examined.

“According to the results, his right clavicle is fractured, and he received medical advice that he should wear a brace to secure the relevant area and to minimize movement until recovery,” SM Entertainment told The Pop Herald, as translated by Soompi.

“Johnny will temporarily halt all his scheduled activities and focus on treatment and recovery, and we will inform you of Johnny’s return to his scheduled activities at a later date,” the K-pop agency added.

“We sincerely apologise for causing concern to fans with sudden news. The agency will put the artist’s treatment as priority and help Johnny focus on his recovery,” SM Entertainment said at the end of its statement.

Johnny Suh was originally set to perform a DJ set at ‘KVIBES Summer Fantasy’ at Savaya Bali Beach Club in Indonesia this weekend under the moniker DJ Johnny Be. It is currently unclear if that will still go ahead.

The singer also previously revealed that NCT 127 are working on new music. “I don’t know how fast it’s going to come out, but we’re working on it,” he told the Associated Press last month.

SM Entertainment previously released a preview of its upcoming music releases, up until the third quarter of 2023. In it, the agency said that NCT are set to drop a new studio album within that timeframe.