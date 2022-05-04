NCT’s Johnny Suh opens up about “nerve-racking” Met Gala debut

NCT’s Johnny Suh has offered his insight on his “nerve-racking” first Met Gala experience.

Earlier this week, the Korean-American K-pop idol made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala 2022, this year’s edition of one of the biggest fashion events of the year. The singer was dressed in a sleek black ensemble designed by Vietnamese designer Peter Do, who was also making his first appearance at the gala.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Suh spoke about his experience at the Met Gala 2020 and how he felt about the surprise appearance. “I have been on many red carpets. I think this was the first time that I was really nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen in there,” he explained.

“I heard that my team couldn’t come inside, so that got me really worried. There were a lot of people I’ve never met before that I really have wanted to meet,” Suh added. “It was just so many new things at once. That’s what made it kind of nerve-racking.”

Johnny of @NCTsmtown_127 made his #MetGala! He graced the red carpet wearing a satin tailcoat designed by Peter Do to take on the event's theme. Never in life has a satin looked so good like Johnny. (Credit: AFP-Yonhap) 🖤#JOHNNYinMETGALA #JOHNNY pic.twitter.com/JEGvZf8IUD — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) May 3, 2022

Despite this, Suh shared that walking the Met Gala’s red carpet was, in reality, “less stressful” than he initially thought it would be. “It was actually great. There were a lot of people there to help me,” he said.

“I had wonderful people standing with me in line and everybody was really sweet,” Suh said of the other celebrities at the Gala, although he didn’t directly name anyone. However, some of the celebrities he met at the event include model Gigi Hadid, media personality Kris Jenner, actor Darren Criss and singer-songwriter Finneas. “It wasn’t really hard to have a conversation with anybody.”

“We had [Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships] Eva Chen with us because Peter Do also dressed her, and she was very sweet and kind and because of her – she knew everybody – people came up to talk, and I got to meet everybody,” Suh added.

