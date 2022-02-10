NCT’s Lucas returns to Instagram for the first time since cheating controversy

NCT member Lucas Wong has updated Instagram for the first time in months, since he was embroiled in a cheating controversy last year.

On February 9, the scandal-plagued NCT member posted a black-and-white shot of what seemed to be a sunset, notably without an accompanying caption. It’s his first post since August 2021, when he uploaded a hand-written apology before going on hiatus.

Advertisement

At the time, Wong was embroiled in controversy after a South Korean netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her. Following the original post, a Chinese netizen had also come forward with similar allegations, claiming that the singer had been cheating on both users at the same time.

The Hong Kong-born idol later addressed the situation through a hand-written letter in Traditional Chinese, alongside a Korean translation in the caption in his Instagram post. In his letter, the singer apologised to “those who were hurt by my wrong behaviour”, while not directly referencing the controversy.

In the same letter, Wong added that he would be halting all of his upcoming activities and take time off in order to “reflect on myself”. He has been absent from NCT releases since, including the NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’ late last year.

At the time, Wong’s agency SM Entertainment also issued a statement to South Korean media regarding the controversy. “Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behaviour, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist,” it had said.