NewsMusic News

Ex-NCT member Lucas Wong announces debut solo single ‘Renegade’

The singer left the K-pop group last year after following a controversy

By Carmen Chin
nct lucas wong solo debut renegade
Lucas Wong. Credit: Getty Images/VCG

Former NCT member Lucas Wong has announced his debut solo single, titled ‘Renegade’.

Lucas’ new single was announced today (March 11) through the singer’s official social media accounts. According to a teaser image for the release, ‘Renegade’ will drop on April 1 at 6pm KST.

‘Renegade’ will feature three English tracks, with label SM Entertainment describing the title track as a “rock-based hip-hop song that embodies the ambition to pursue one’s own path without hesitation, embracing change for a better direction and a stronger inner self”.

The official announcement of Lucas’ debut solo single comes just days after SM Entertainment confirmed that the ex-NCT member would make his return this yearIt marks his first project since he went on hiatus in August 2021 after a South Korean netizen claiming to be his ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her.

Lucas would later leave both NCT and its sub-group WayV in May 2023, but would remain signed under SM Entertainment, with the label saying that the singer was “planning on showing his performance though a wide variety of individual works from now on”.

Last month, the Hong Kong-born K-pop idol addressed is past controversies in a two-part documentary titled Freeze and Unfreeze. Along with the release of the documentary, SM Entertainment had also launched brand-new official accounts for Lucas.

Aside from NCT and WayV, Lucas is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM. However, the singer’s status in the boyband is currently unclear, with the group not having released music since 2021.

