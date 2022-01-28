NCT’s Mark to release first solo single ‘Child’ next week

NCT member Mark Lee is set to release his first-ever solo single, ‘Child’, early next month.

SM Entertainment announced on January 28 at midnight KST that the NCT rapper would be unveiling his first solo song, titled ‘Child’, on February 4 as part of the label’s ongoing ‘SM Station’ digital music project.

The self-composed and -written track was described by SM Entertainment to be an emotional hip-hop song with a “unique bass synth and electric guitar riffs that create a seductive sensibility”, with “candid lyrics to evoke sympathy”, per a press statement.

Advertisement

‘Child’ will be the first release on a new SM Station project, dubbed ‘NCT Lab’, which will serve as a channel for the members of NCT to music, solo or otherwise, in the future. The ‘NCT Lab’ project will exist outside official NCT records to be released this year.

Mark is also slated to make a comeback with NCT Dream this March, marking the boyband’s first music release since June 2021’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of May 2021’s ‘Hot Sauce’ studio album. More details about the forthcoming release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other NCT members, such as Ten, Taeyong, Doyoung, Taeil, Jaehyun and more, have previously released solo material under the SM Station project. Prior to ‘Child’, Mark has also participated in SM Station as part of the various sub-units of NCT, as well as in duets with artists such as labelmate Xiumin from EXO and vocalist Parc Jae-jung.