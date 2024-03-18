NCT’s Taeyong to enlist for mandatory military service next month

NCT leader Taeyong will be enlisting for two years of mandatory military service next month, SM Entertainment has confirmed.

The singer’s label made the announcement today (March 18) in a statement to South Korean news outlet Newsen. “NCT’s Taeyong is enlisting in the navy as an active duty soldier on April 15,” SM Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi.

“There will be no official events held on the day he enters the recruit training centre, and we ask for your understanding as his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site,” the label added. “Please show continued support and love until the day Taeyong diligently completes his mandatory military service and returns in good health.”

Taeyong will be the first member of NCT to enlist for South Korea’s mandatory military service. Fellow NCT member Taeil, who will be turning 30 in June, has yet to announce his enlistment plans as of writing.

The news of Taeyong’s impending enlistment also comes just a month after his first comeback as a soloist with his sophomore mini-album ‘Tap’, led by a title track of the same name. He made his solo debut last year with the mini-album ‘SHALALA’.

In other NCT news, sub-unit NCT WISH became the latest and final NCT unit to debut in late February with their first single album ‘Wish’. The record includes two tracks: a title track of the same name and B-side ‘Sail Away’, both of which are available in Korean and Japanese.