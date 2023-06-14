NCT’s Taeyong, Epik High to perform in Jakarta next month

K-pop acts Taeyong of NCT and Epik High are set to perform at an upcoming music event in Jakarta, Indonesia this July.

Today (June 14), Indonesian media company CXO Media announced that the two South Korean acts would be part of its upcoming ‘CXO Media Live on Stage’ events on July 9 and 15. Held on two consecutive Sundays, the upcoming showcase will take place at the Beach City International Stadium Concert Hall.

NCT member and soloist Taeyong is set to headline the July 9 show, and will be joined by local artists Vierratale and Raissa Anggiani. Meanwhile, hip-hop trio Epik High will be performing at the July 15 show alongside Reality Club and Sore.

Advertisement

Tickets to ‘CXO Media Live on Stage’ will go on sale from June 16. CXO Media have yet to announce details such as ticket prices and seating plans.

PENGUMUMAN RESMI CXO MEDIA LIVE ON STAGE! 🔥 Sampai berjumpa dengan TAEYONG from NCT dan EPIK HIGH 🗓: 9th & 15th of July 2023

📍: Beach City International Stadium

🎫: Ticket on sales at 16th of June 2023 Love you gengs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q7ppmsIMF0 — CXO Media (@CxoMedia) June 14, 2023

The upcoming show will notably mark one of Taeyong’s first overseas performances as a solo act, following his debut with his first mini-album ‘SHALALA’ earlier this month.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote that it “offers a unique kaleidoscope of self-produced, self-written tracks in NCT’s signature sound, while also giving listeners a deeper glimpse into who he really is.”

In other touring news, aespa are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to Bangkok and Jakarta next month. The girl group have also announced the Europe, US and Latin America legs of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour.