NCT’s Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi team up on new song ‘Rose’

Taeyong of NCT and Seulgi of Red Velvet have collaborated on a brand-new song called ‘Rose’.

On June 7 at Midnight KST, they released the demo for ‘Rose’ via Taeyong’s SoundCloud account. According to the song’s SoundCloud description, the duo co-composed the song with producer SQUAR, who has worked on previous NCT releases.

The K-pop idols also wrote the lyrics for the alluring R&B duet about pursuing a lover, which they compare to a thorny rose. “I’m jumping through that rose / Even your thorny way of talking can’t stop me / Jumping through that rose / One step at a time, one step at a time,” Seulgi and Taeyong sing on the chorus, as translated by Genius.

Advertisement

This is not the first time the two SM Entertainment idols have worked together. During the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs), the two performed a remix of ‘I Just’ (originally by Red Velvet) and ‘AROUND’ (a collaboration between composer Hitchhiker and Taeyong).

Prior to his debut in NCT, Taeyong was featured as a rapper on Red Velvet’s 2014 remake of S.E.S’ ‘Be Natural’. He also appeared in the song’s music video.

Just last week, NCT 127 and independent South Korean label Amoeba Culture released a new collaborative single, ‘Save’. NCT 127 also recently performed their 2020 hit ‘Kick It’ at Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’.

In other Red Velvet news, member Joy made her solo debut with the mini-album ‘Hello’ on May 31. The six-track record features remakes of popular Korean songs that were originally released in the ’90s and 2000s.