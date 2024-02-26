NCT’s Taeyong explores Japan in music video for new single ‘Tap’

NCT’s Taeyong has released his sophomore solo mini-album, ‘Tap’, along with a music video for its title track of the same name.

In the whimsical music video for ‘Tap’, Taeyong, dressed in an oversized business suit, wakes up in the closet of an empty ryokan, which kick starts his exploration of Japan, as he searches for Japanese delicacies such as dango, omurice and more.

“Tap, tap, tap, tap, tapping on me / Awkward stare and then slinkin’ away / Looks different now, you got that right / Then I’mma stare back like I know nothing,” the NCT leader raps on the song’s funky chorus.

‘Tap’ was co-written by Taeyong, while the album’s five remaining B-sides – ‘Moon Tour’, ‘Run Away’, ‘APE’, ‘Ups & Downs’ and ‘404 Loading’ – also credit Taeyong as a co-lyricist. Most of the tracks on the ‘Tap’ record were co-composed and produced by SQUAR, who also worked with Taeyong on his previous solo work.

Taeyong first debuted as a solo artist last June with the mini-album ‘SHALALA’, led by a title track of the same name. ‘SHALALA’ also notably featured the song ‘Move Mood Mode’ featuring Red Velvet singer Wendy.

Aside from new music, Taeyong also held his first-ever solo concert over the past weekend for two nights on February 24 and 25. Titled ‘TY Track’, the NCT member performed two shows at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea, where he previewed his new solo material to concert-goers.

Last year, Taeyong was also named Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s newest global ambassador. The singer said that he was a “huge fan” of the brand’s “philosophy and unique way of communicating”.