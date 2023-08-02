NCT tease four upcoming solo and unit releases

NCT have shared their upcoming lineup of ‘NCT Lab’ releases, feature solo and unit projects by various members.

Today (August 2), the SM Entertainment boyband took to Twitter to announce the launch of the new ‘NCT Lab’ Instagram page, as well as a lineup poster for the project. First launched last February, ‘NCT Lab’ is a series under SM Entertainment’s ‘SM STATION’ project, through which the members of NCT release solo, unit and self-composed tracks.

According to the poster, the next ‘NCT Lab’ release will be a solo single by Jaehyun, which has since been confirmed to be released on August 8. It will be followed by a duet by Taeil and Haechan. The next two releases are a solo track by Kun, and a unit track by Kun, Xiaojun, Renjun and Chenle.

Advertisement

NCT have released six songs under the project so far, beginning with Mark’s solo single ‘Child’ last February. Other songs include ‘Rain Day’ by Taeil, Kun and Yangyang, aolo single ‘Forever Only’ by Jaehyun and ‘Birthday’ by Ten. The latest ‘NCT LAB’ release had been Mark’s April single ‘Golden Hour’.

Later this month, NCT sub-unit NCT 127 will be releasing a four-part documentary series on Disney+ titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys, for which they have dropped a new teaser. The series will premiere with its first two episodes on August 20, with the next two episodes releasing on September 6.

The upcoming docu-series will follow the nine-member sub-unit as they “take time to pause and reflect on their success”, and include exclusive interviews and footage in which the group will open up about their childhoods and discuss NCT 127’s international success.