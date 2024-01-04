NCT’s Ten announces 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour

NCT and WayV member Ten has announced his upcoming solo 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour.

Ten’s upcoming solo 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour will kick off on February 17 at the Yes24 Live Hall in in Seoul, South Korea. Thereafter, the NCT/WayV singer will play shows in Bangkok and Hong Kong in March, followed by a Jakarta concert in April.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Newsen, Ten will be performing both previously released solo songs as well as never-before-heard tracks for the first time during the concerts.

Fan club pre-sale tickets to the Seoul stop of Ten’s 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour will go on sale at 8pm KST tomorrow (January 5), with general sales starts at 8pm KST on January 8.

Ticketing details for the Bangkok, Hong Kong and Jakarta shows of the singer’s upcoming Asia tour has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Ten’s 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

17 – Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

MARCH 2024

03 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena (NEW)

09 – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10 (NEW)

APRIL 2024

27 – Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall (NEW)

In other touring news, South Korean band F.T. Island have announced a new Singapore date for their upcoming 2024 ‘Hey Day’ Asia tour. The tour joins five previously announced concerts, including shows in Macau, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and more.

Meanwhile, The Rose have added new Malaysia and Spain concerts to the Europe and Asia legs of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ World Tour, which will now run into April 2024. Plus, K-pop boyband Stray Kids have teased plans to embark on a world tour in 2024.