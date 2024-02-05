NCT’s Ten remembers a lost love in music video for ‘Lie With You’

NCT singer Ten has dropped a video for ‘Lie With You’, a track from his upcoming debut mini-album.

The new visual features Ten reminiscing moments with a former lover. In his memories, the pair catch late-night movies, have pillow fights and dance together. However, he eventually wakes up alone in a parking lot.

“Oh, my heart lies when I lie with you / Got stars in my eyes, light the sky for you / I know we won’t last and you know it too / So baby, while it lasts, let me lie with you,” he sings on the mid-tempo pop track.

‘Lie With You’ will be released next week on February 13 as part of his debut mini-album ‘TEN’, which will be accompanied by a music video for lead single ‘Nightwalker’. Other songs on the upcoming project include ‘On Ten’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Water’ and ‘Shadow’.

Although ‘TEN’ will be the singer’s official solo debut, he previously released several solo songs under his agency SM Entertainment’s SM Station project. His first solo track had been 2017’s ‘Dream in a Dream’, which was later followed by songs like ‘New Heroes’, ‘Paint Me Naked’ and ‘Birthday’.

Another NCT member set to release solo music this month is NCT 127 leader Taeyong, who will be making his first solo comeback on February 26. The rapper became the first of the boy band to make his solo debut with his mini-album ‘SHALALA’ last June.