Watch NCT U play baseball in teaser for ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’

NCT U have dropped a new music teaser for the music video of their upcoming single, ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’.

The visual features scenes of the boyband challenging each other to a game of baseball, alongside shots of the group performing choreography. “Let’s play ball / Let’s play ball / Yo, you’re my universe, verse, verse,” Mark raps in the teaser over a high-energy hip-hop instrumental.

The ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ will feature vocals by NCT members Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiao Jun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yang Yang and Shotaro. In addition, the song will be performed for the first time at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony on December 11.

The music video for ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ will be released on December 10 at 6pm KST. The song is set to be one of title tracks from the upcoming NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’, which will arrive on December 14 at 6pm KST.

Earlier this week, NCT previewed their upcoming ‘Universe’ album with a mini-music video for the upcoming NCT 127 track, ‘Earthquake’. The album will also include song sung by the various other units of NCT, including WayV and NCT Dream.

A total of 21 out of 23 NCT’s members will be involved in the forthcoming ‘Universe’ album. Two WayV members Lucas and Winwin, the latter of whom is also a member of NCT 127, will notably be absent from the release.

Earlier this year, NCT 127 said they don’t want to release music that’s “obvious or familiar” during an interview. “I think our team’s strength is that we’re always taking on new challenges,” said Doyoung.