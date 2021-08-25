NCT’s Lucas issues apology, to halt activities following gaslighting controversy

Lucas Wong, a member of K-pop boybands NCT, WayV and SuperM, has issued a personal apology following a recent cheating and gaslighting controversy.

The Hong Kong-born idol took to his personal Instagram to address the situation in a handwritten letter in Traditional Chinese, alongside a Korean translation in the caption. In his letter, the singer apologised to “those who were hurt by my wrong behaviour”, while not directly referencing the controversy.

“While watching the situation during the past few days, I have looked back on my past behaviour and sincerely reflected on it,” Wong added, as translated by Soompi. “Looking back on my behaviour of the past, it was clearly wrong, and it was an irresponsible behaviour that betrayed the support that my fans have shown me for a long time.”

Advertisement

Wong also added that he will be halting all of his upcoming activities and take time off in order to “reflect on myself”. He ended the letter with an apology to his fellow members, as well as the various staff members he works with.

Wong’s agency, SM Entertainment, also issued a statement to South Korean media regarding the singer’s controversy, stating that it “recognis[es] the seriousness of this matter”. As a result, the release of Wong’s upcoming single ‘Jalapeño’ with fellow WayV member Hendery, has been cancelled. The song was scheduled for release today (August 25).

“Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behaviour, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist,” SM Entertainment added. “We once again deeply apologise for causing concern to many people including fans with Lucas’s personal matters.”

On August 23, a South Korean netizen claiming to be Wong’s ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her, as per Koreaboo. Following the netizen’s post, a Chinese netizen also came forward with similar accusations, and alleged that the singer had been cheating on both users at the same time.

At the time of report, neither Wong nor SM Entertainment have directly commented on these accusations.

Advertisement

Wong is the latest K-pop idol to be embroiled in controversy this year. (G)I-DLE member Soojin recently withdrew from the girl group following several bullying allegations, which she has denied.