NCT’s Taeil, Kun and YangYang to release new song ‘Rain Day’

NCT singers Taeil, Kun and YangYang are set to release a new track titled ‘Rain Day’, under the NCT U sub-unit.

Today (July 14), SM Entertainment took to social media to announce the upcoming third installation to the boyband’s ongoing ‘NCT Lab’ project, set to be the single ‘Rain Day’ performed by members Taeil, Kun and YangYang under the NCT U sub-unit.

Due to release on July 19, ‘Rain Day’ was described by the label in a press statement to be a mid-tempo R&B track with English lyrics, said to express the feeling of wanting to win back a love that has passed. SM Entertainment also noted that Chinese member Kun had personally participated in producing, writing, composing and arranging the upcoming track.

The most recent ‘NCT Lab’ project was the single ‘Age Of Light’, which saw members Mark, Doyoung and Haechan come together for a South Korean tourism project of the same name, commissioned for a a “large-scale realistic content experience space” held at Gwanghwamun in Seoul city.

‘NCT Lab’, which exists under the company-wide ‘SM Station’ initiative, first launched in February with Mark’s solo song ‘Child’. ‘NCT Lab’ currently serves as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise, for the foreseeable. It also exists outside of official NCT records to be released this year.

In other NCT news, SM Entertainment recently announced the launch of a new global audition programme in search of new members for the boyband. The label are scouting for potential male trainees born between 2001 and 2008, through in-person auditions held across 14 cities.

NCT Dream recently dropped ‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’, led by a title track of the same name. ‘Beatbox’ saw the addition of four new tracks to the album’s existing 11. The album arrived nearly two months after the release of ‘Glitch Mode’ in March, which was given four stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly.