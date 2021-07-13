NCT’s Taeil breaks Rupert Grint’s record for fastest time to reach one million Instagram followers

NCT member Taeil has broken the record for the fastest time taken to reach a million Instagram followers.

On July 13, Guinness World Records announced that the South Korean singer had broken the record on July 6. The company noted that the K-pop idol had managed to amass a million followers on Instagram just an hour and 45 minutes after uploading his first post.

His record surpasses that of Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, who had held the record since November last year after he reached one million followers four hours and one minute after his first post, per Sky News.

The NCT singer has since expressed his gratitude to his fans for the record, sharing that he was “so surprised” when he heard the news. “I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support,” Taeil said. “I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all!”

Taeil’s boyband NCT 127 are set to return with new music later this year. During an online fan-meeting held yesterday (July 7), in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary, the group shared that they would be returning with a full-length studio album this September, per Billboard. More details and a timeline for the release have yet to be unveiled, but are expected in the coming months.

NCT 127’s forthcoming album will mark the group’s first Korean-language album in well-over a year, since the release of ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ in May 2020. Despite this, the nine-member group have kept busy with projects such as NCT 2020, Japanese album ‘Loveholic’ and ‘Save’, their collaboration with Amoeba Culture.