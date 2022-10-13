Ne-Yo to perform in Jakarta in 2023

American R&B star Ne-Yo has announced a concert in Jakarta, scheduled to take place in January 2023.

Announced by entertainment company Mola through social media today (October 13), Ne-Yo’s Jakarta concert will take place on January 17 at Hall D2 of Jiexpo Kemayoran (Jakarta International Expo).

Ticket pre-sales will commence on October 15, and can be purchased via Mola’s official website. Additional ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The announcement follows that of his performance in the Philippines, which is scheduled to take place on January 23 at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum. The singer will be touring in promotion of his ninth full-length release ‘Self Explanatory’, which was released in July via Motown Records and features guest appearances from rapper Trippie Redd and R&B artist Jeremih. The album is the singer’s first album of original material since 2018’s ‘Good Man’, which featured guest spots from Bebe Rexha and PartyNextDoor.

Ne-Yo began his career with his 2005 debut album ‘In My Own Words’, which featured chart-topping hits including ‘So Sick’ and ‘Sexy Love’. The singer would proceed to churn several other Top 10 singles over the decade, whether as a solo artist or as a guest feature, including his 2007 collaboration with Rihanna, ‘Hate That I Love You’, 2008’s ‘Miss Independent’, and his 2011 collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack, ‘Give Me Everything’.

In July, the 2000s icon expressed that he still listens to R. Kelly’s music, adding the caveat that he tries to “separate the art from the artist”. Speaking to The Independent, Ne-Yo stated, “Anybody who tries to say R. Kelly isn’t one of the best songwriters on the face of the planet because of what he did in his personal life, you’re looking at the wrong thing.”