Ne-Yo announces Manila concert in January 2023

R&B star Ne-Yo has announced a concert in the Philippines set to take place just after the New Year.

Ne-Yo will bring his ‘Live In Concert’ tour to Manila’s Araneta Coliseum this January 23, where the singer is expected to play through a collection of his most popular tracks, such as ‘Sexy Love’ and ‘Miss Independent’, alongside newer cuts from his recently released eighth studio album ‘Self Explanatory’.

Tickets will go on sale this October 15 via TicketNet. Prices for tickets will range from PHP1,050 to PHP8,925.

Ne-Yo has not announced any additional Asia tour dates at the time of writing.

The ‘So Sick’ singer made his debut in 2005, quickly becoming a staple on airwaves globally. Alongside his catalogue of Billboard-charting hits, Ne-Yo also has writing credits on singles by Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Carrie Underwood among others. He notably penned Rihanna’s ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Russian Roulette’, and ‘Take a Bow’, and Beyoncé’s ‘Irreplaceable’.

Ne-Yo released his eighth studio album ‘Self Explanatory’ earlier this year on July 15. The 13-track LP includes collaborations with Zae France, Jeremih, Trippie Redd and Yung Bleu, and was his lowest charting album upon release since his 2019 Christmas album ‘Another Kind of Christmas’, which did not chart at all.

Ne-Yo has also appeared in multiple television series and films, including Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, and Step Up: High Water.

He also made headlines earlier this year when admitting that he’s still a fan of R. Kelly. Ne-Yo commented on R.Kelly’s guilty verdict on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, saying was unsurprised by Kelly’s sentencing. “I pray this gives everybody who feels they were victimised by him a little bit of closure, on whatever pain was caused, he said, though he added that he does still play Kelly’s records as he has “always been a person that can separate the artist from the art.”