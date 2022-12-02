Ne-Yo announces third Asia tour date in Malaysia this January

‘Sexy Love’ hitmaker Ne-Yo has announced his third Asia tour date so far, which is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur this January.

The singer will bring his ‘Live in Concert’ world tour promoting his ninth full-length release ‘Self Explanatory’ to the Plenary Hall at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on January 21.

Advertisement

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale this December 5 via organiser Hitman Live’s website. Ticket prices will range from the MYR288 Gold tier to MYR988 VIP tier, with the VIP tier also offering a designated VIP entry lane.

The new tour date follows the previous announcement of ‘Live in Concert’ world tour concerts in Indonesia and the Philippines. The Indonesia tour date is set to take place on January 17 at Hall D2 of Jiexpo Kemayoran (Jakarta International Expo), while the Philippines concert will be held on January 23 at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum.

‘Self Explanatory’ was released in July via Motown Records, and features 13 tracks including guest appearances from rapper Trippie Redd and R&B artist Jeremih. The LP represents his first new original material since his 2018 effort ‘Good Man’, which featured guest spots from Bebe Rexha and PartyNextDoor.

The ‘So Sick’ singer made his debut in 2005, and quickly established his catalogue of Billboard-charting hits. The prolific writer also has writing credits on singles by Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Carrie Underwood among others, and notably penned Rihanna’s ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Russian Roulette’, and ‘Take a Bow’, and Beyoncé’s ‘Irreplaceable’.