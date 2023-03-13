Ne-Yo to perform in Singapore this May

R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is set to make his live debut in Singapore this May.

The ‘Miss Independent’ singer will perform at the Star Theatre on May 22, organiser SAH Entertainment revealed via social media last Friday (March 10).

Early tickets to the show will go on sale on Tuesday (March 14) from 10am local time via SAH Entertainment’s official Telegram channel. General tickets will go on sale the following day at 10am local time. Tickets are priced as follows: SGD$68, $118, $168, $228 and $258.

An exclusive VIP pass has also been announced and will cost S$298 per pass, and does not include entry into the concert. Find out more here.

Ne-Yo most recently performed in Southeast Asia this January. He performed in Jakarta on January 17 at Hall D2 of Jiexpo Kemayoran (Jakarta International Expo), before taking on the Plenary Hall at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia on January 21.

He closed off his short run of Asia shows with a concert in the Philippines on January 23 at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum.

The ‘So Sick’ singer made his debut in 2005, and quickly established his catalogue of Billboard-charting hits. The prolific writer also has writing credits on singles by Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Carrie Underwood among others, and notably penned Rihanna’s ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Russian Roulette’, and ‘Take a Bow’, and Beyoncé’s ‘Irreplaceable’.