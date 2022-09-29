Neck Deep announce mini-tour of Indonesia in November

Neck Deep have announced details of a short tour of Indonesia in November.

The pop-punk band will play three dates, beginning on 25 November in Bali as part of the event Sonic Journey.

Following their Bali date, the Welsh outfit will perform at Soundadrenaline Festival in Jakarta, which will feature a line-up headlined by American pop-punk outfit Plain White T’s and Japanese post-rock titans MONO, alongside notable Indonesian names including Barasuara, Burgerkill, Stars and Rabbit, Isyana Sarasvati, Goodnight Electric, and more.

Advertisement

The tour concludes on 27 November at Wildground Festival, which will be held at Yogyakarta’s Prambanan Temple. The festival will also feature Hindia, .Feast, Reality Club, Grrrl Gang, and White Shoes & The Couples Company, amongst other acts.

“Your love and support for our band since day 1 has never gone unnoticed and we can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces again,” commented the band upon the tour’s announcement on Instagram.

The Welsh band last visited Indonesia in 2018 as part of a Southeast Asian tour, where they played Jakarta’s MS Hall. The tour – which also included dates in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines – was held in support of their third album ‘The Peace and The Panic’.

Neck Deep’s most recent album was their 2020 effort ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’, which marked the Welsh pop punk band’s fourth full-length record. In a three-star review, NME’s Dannii Leivers dubbed the record as “pop-punk high on ambition but low in originality”, comparing it to “a sugar rush that wears off quickly.”

Earlier in May, the band’s longtime drummer Dani Abasi parted ways with the band, leaving after ten years to pursue different ventures.