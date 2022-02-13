Neck Deep appeal for information after gear stolen in London

Neck Deep have appealed for information after their tour van was broken into in London earlier this week.

As they revealed on Twitter, the band’s van was broken into in Acton, West London overnight on Wednesday night (February 9).

“Last night we had a bunch of gear stolen out of our Bath ITT Truck whilst it was parked overnight at Park Royal near Acton in London,” they wrote.

Advertisement

“We are fortunate enough to be able to find replacements for our upcoming tour but many of these guitars have great sentimental value.”

See the list of equipment stolen and how to get in touch with information below:

Please share. Last night we had a bunch of gear stolen out of our Bath ITT Truck whilst it was parked overnight at Park Royal near Acton in London. We are fortunate enough to be able to find replacements for our upcoming tour but many of these guitars have great sentimental value pic.twitter.com/s67DfIs8bH — Neck Deep (@NeckDeepUK) February 10, 2022

NME recently published a new investigation into the alarming rise of tour van thefts, after Orla Gartland and her band revealed all of their equipment, stage clothes and make-up had been stolen while on tour recently, while Lauran Hibberd’s van was stolen from East London’s Docklands area in mid-September.

New band NOISY, meanwhile, managed to recover their gear after it was stolen by tracking down the thief online.

They explained to NME: “We come to the day that we’re supposed to travel up for the Manchester show and [our tour manager] goes out to find the van just… not there.

Advertisement

Describing it as “the biggest shock ever”, the band went on to hail NOISY’s fans and fellow musicians for helping them get back out on the road in just four days. “It was the most mental 48 hours ever,” guitarist Connor Cheetham recalled.

Producer/guitarist Spencer Tobias-Williams added: “The music industry’s a really, really great place.”

Elsewhere, Neck Deep have announced that their forthcoming UK tour – which was initially slated to start last month – has been postponed due to the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases.