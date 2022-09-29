Neck Deep, Plain White T’s, MONO to headline Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival

Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival has announced the initial line-up for its comeback event later this November.

The event – which currently features 29 acts – will be headlined by pop punk outfits Neck Deep and Plain White T’s, as well as Japanese post-rock icons MONO. French electronic musician FKJ and Australian outfit Hollow Coves will also play the event.

Meanwhile, the festival’s Indonesian offerings include the likes of Barasuara, Burgerkill, The SIGIT, DeadSquad, Stars and Rabbit, and Polyester Embassy.

The festival will take place at Allianz Ecopark Ancol Jakarta, from 26 to 27 November 2022. Tickets are on sale now via Tokopedia for IDR588,000.

Soundrenaline Festival announced its comeback earlier this month. Though the festival originated in Jakarta upon its debut in 2014, the festival relocated to Bali for its editions from 2015 to 2019. It was set to return to Jakarta this year, due to the Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit being scheduled for November in Bali.

The festival’s most recent edition was held in 2019, and featured headlining slots from DeadSquad, Pee Wee Gaskins, Revenge The Fate, and more. In 2021, the festival held an online event titled ‘The Sound Is Back’, which featured sets from artists including Pamungkas, Ramengvrl, Tulus, and Isyana Sarasvati.

The currently-announced line-up for Soundrenaline Festival is:

Neck Deep

Plain White T’s

FKJ

Hollow Coves

MONO

Barasuara

Indra Lesmana Project

Potret

The Prediksi

Isyana Sarasvati

Goodnight Electric

Seringai

The SIGIT

Burgerkill

Pure Saturday

DeadSquad

The Upstairs

Stars And Rabbit

Tiket

Saint Loco

Mocca

Rocket Rockers

The Brandals

Feel Koplo

Ndarboy Genk

Rock N Roll Mafia

Mario Zwinkle

D’Cinnamons

Polyester Embassy