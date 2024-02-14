Neil Young and Crazy Horse reunite for first tour in a decade and announce new album

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced their first tour together in a decade and shared details of their new album.

The celebrated folk rock band will reunite to play the upcoming ‘Love Earth’ tour this year, which will commence in April. Kicking off with two stops in San Diego, Neil Young and Crazy Horse will visit Arizona, Georgia, New York, Toronto and more, where they will finish the tour in Chicago.

Presale is currently active with the Neil Young Archives, whilst general sale will begin this Friday (February 16) at 10am ET here. Fans purchasing their tickets through Ticketmaster who can no longer attend will be able to resell their ticket at face value through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

Note that tickets for the ‘Love Earth’ tour will be mobile-only and restricted for transfer for all shows except in Illinois, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia – find out more information here.

The band also revealed their upcoming album ‘FU##IN’ UP’, which will contain songs from the band’s 50 year career, freshly recorded for 2024. The album will have its initial release on Record Store Day (April 20); it will arrive in all formats on April 26.

Young said of the new album: “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

The Neil Young & Crazy Horse ‘Love Earth’ tour dates are:

APRIL

24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

MAY

01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Neil Young and Crazy Horse last reunited in 2014, where they played London’s Hyde Park BST joined by The National, Tom Odell, Caitlin Rose, Phosphorescent and Flyte. Read everything that went down here.

The band also last released music in 2021 with ‘Barn’, which NME gave four stars: “As Young wrote in his 2012 memoir Waging Heavy Peace: “There is a big wind blowing today and I’m part of it. I want to make a difference.” This record lives up to those words. Of all the messages we should listen to on this album, the overriding one is that Neil Young remains as vital as he always has been.”

In other news, Young recently covered ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on electric guitar in a ‘Stand For Peace’ video.