Neil Young is releasing a live album and concert film, ‘Return to Greendale’

Neil Young is releasing a new live album and concert film.

The album, ‘Return to Greendale’, will be released on November 6 alongside a corresponding concert film.

The film chronicles the tour behind Young and Crazy Horse’s 2003 rock opera, ‘Greendale’, which featured a troupe of actors and an elaborate stage production. Focussing on the lives of the people in Greendale, the album and tour explored a range of themes including corruption and environmentalism.

The album will be available on CD, LP and Deluxe LP. The concert film will also feature Inside Greendale, a making-of documentary for the album.

The concert film and album documentary were both directed by Bernard Shakey and produced by L. A. Johnson.

Earlier this week (September 20), Young announced the tracklist for his upcoming ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set, which will also be released this November.

The collection will be housed on 10 discs and will encompass his career from just after the release of ‘Harvest’ through to his Asian and European tours with Crazy Horse in 1976.

Among the tracklist are 12 previously unreleased songs, alongside 50 new versions of old tracks. One of the new songs includes a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Raised On Robbery’.

‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ will be released on November 20 and will be available to pre-order from October 16.

Young released his latest EP ‘The Times’ last week (September 18), which reworked some of his most vital anti-establishment anthems for modern-day events.

In a four-star review, NME said: “This EP seems to be a response to the actions of one man and one man alone. Originally broadcast as a part of Neil Young’s Fireside Session livestream, ‘The Times’ is a collection of Young’s finest protest songs re-recorded for a world that needs them more than ever, and aimed at a person who seems intent on destroying it.