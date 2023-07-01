Neil Young to finally release ‘lost’ 1977 album ‘Chrome Dreams’

Neil Young has announced that he will finally release his legendary ‘lost’ album ‘Chrome Dreams’ this summer.

The 12-track LP was originally set for release in 1977, but ended up being shelved and has never seen the light of day.

On August 11, Young will release ‘Chrome Dreams’ via Reprise Records, presented in its original form.

Advertisement

Four of the 12 songs are originals, and many have never been presented in recorded form before.

See the tracklist and recording dates for ‘Chrome Dreams’ and its artwork, by Ronnie Wood, below.

1. ‘Pocahontas’ (August 11, 1976)

2. ‘Will To Love’ (December 3, 1976

3. ‘Star of Bethlehem’ (December 13, 1974)

4. ‘Like a Hurricane’ (November 29, 1975)

5. ‘Too Far Gone’ (September 5, 1975)

6. ‘Hold Back The Tears’ (February 6, 1977)

7. ‘Homegrown’ (November 19, 1975)

8. ‘Captain Kennedy’ (August 11, 1976)

9. ‘Stringman’ (March 31, 1976)

10. ‘Sedan Delivery’ (May 22, 1975)

11. ‘Powderfinger’ (August 11, 1976)

12. ‘Look Out for My Love’ (January 20, 1976)



The release of ‘Chrome Dreams’ is the latest in a long line of new and archival releases from Young in recent years.

Late last year, he released a 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’, while he also recently released ‘World Record’, a new album he created with his band Crazy Horse.

2022 also saw him release ‘Toast’, a previously shelved album he recorded with Crazy Horse all the way back in 2001.

Advertisement

According to Young, ‘Toast’ is “an album that stands on its own in [his] collection”. He cited the record’s melancholic tone as a reason why it never left the studio, explaining in last May’s aforementioned blog post: “Unlike any other, ‘Toast’ was so sad that I couldn’t put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn’t handle it at that time. 2001.”

All these releases come amid Young’s ongoing series of archival reissues. In April last year, he released the ‘Official Release Series Volume 4’ box set, comprising three classic albums from the 1980s – one of his own, and two collaborative efforts – as well as a rare EP that was only ever sold in Australia and Japan.

His most recent album was another effort with Crazy Horse, ‘Barn’, which landed last December. NME gave it a four-star review, with Rhys Buchanan writing: “Raw and rugged at every turn, the album captures the telepathic bond that these rock’n’roll renegades have cultivated over the years.”