Listen to Nell Mescal’s powerful new single ‘In My Head’

Nell Mescal has shared a new single – check out the uptempo ‘In My Head’ below.

The soaring pop track arrives with a video directed by Dora Paphides, and is the second new release from the Irish singer-songwriter this year, following January’s ‘Homesick’.

“‘In My Head’ is a song about searching for a love you had in the past, a feeling you’re never sure you’ll find again so you seek comfort in relationships that are emotionally draining and one sided,” Mescal said.

“It’s about thinking that it must always be your fault and eventually leading to resentment towards the other person. We all have that person we look back on and miss, this track captures the moment they slip into your head.”

The 19-year-old kicked off her 2023 with a spot in the NME 100. Raised in Kildare, she is the sister of Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal, and released her debut single ‘Graduating’ last year.

Mescal is also currently gearing up for her first-ever run of festival dates. Following two support slots in Dublin and London for Birdy next month, she will appear at The Great Escape, Kendall Calling, Boardmasters and at Haim‘s All Points East show across the summer. You can buy your tickets here.