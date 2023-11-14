Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware, Rita Ora, Kim Petras and more announced for Mighty Hoopla 2024

Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware have been announced as headliners for Mighty Hoopla festival 2024.

A string of other names have been also announced on the line-up for the 2024 edition of the London festival, including Rita Ora, Kim Petras, Rachel Stevens, En Vogue, Eve, Louise, Alison Goldfrapp and Rebecca Black.

Next year’s event takes place on June 1 and 2, 2024 at Brockwell Park in London. Furtado will headline on the Saturday (1), before Ware takes to the stage on Sunday (2).

Additional acts announced on the line-up for the pop weekend are Shaznay Lewis of All Saints, Bananarama, Cher Lloyd, Bellah Mae, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Countess Luann, Eats Everything, The Veronicas and many more.

Weekend and day tickets for Mighty Hoopla are available to purchase now from here.

Check out the full line-up so far on the poster below.

Speaking about her headline slot in a press statement, Ware shared: “I am so honoured to be headlining the Sunday at Mighty Hoopla. It’s such a special festival full of joy and fun and I guarantee I will give you that in abundance. Thank you so much. It’s an important festival. They know how to throw the best party.

“To be a headliner is a massive deal. I can’t wait to bring the fun, the joys, the pearls and a whole lot of dancing to Brockwell park. Thank you so much Mighty Hoopla.”

The festival has also announced the addition of the Queertopia stage, which is dedicated to “showcasing the best and up-and-coming names within the queer space”. This year will spotlight Kamille, Lynks, Geo Jordan and more.

Festival organiser Glyn Fussell said of the 2024 event in a statement: “It’s hard to get bigger, queerer and more colourful each year, but I think we’ve done it in 2024. I have never been prouder of a line up and there really is something for everybody”.

Organiser Jamie Tagg added: “It’s a real testament to the festival, that we have been able to attract such huge names from across the world to Brockwell Park. Once again our production will be stepping up to ensure it’s a mind blowing weekend for our audience.”

In a four-star review of this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival, NME described it as a “joyful celebration of all things pop”. Acts like FLO and Nadine Coyle, Natasha Bedingfield, Kelis, Kelly Rowland, Loreen, Jake Shears and Years & Years took to the stage.