Neon Countdown announces full artist lineup with Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and more

Neon Countdown has announced the full artist lineup for its upcoming NYE event in Thailand, featuring Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and more.

The festival is set to be held from December 30 to January 1 at the Wonder World Extreme Park on Ram Intra. Over 30 DJs have been revealed in the festival’s final lineup, with Dutch DJ Afrojack, Belgian producer Lost Frequencies, Malaysian DJ Blink, Australian DJ twins Nervo, Axwell of Swedish House Mafia, and Belgian-Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike set to join Garrix and Walker at the festival.

General admission tickets are available via TicketMelon at THB4,200, with VIP tickets offering tables at the festival’s Spaceplus Skydeck along with privileges such as dedicated entry, butler service and more are also still available at THB400,000. All attendees must be aged 20 and over.

The Neon Countdown festival was first held in the Sunway Surf Beach in Selangor, Malaysia in 2016, featuring Headhunterz as the headliner for the event. The festival first announced a Bangkok edition in 2019, which was held in partnership with Meta Music Festival and featured the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin Van Buuren, and Ben Nicky among others.

The 2020 and 2021 editions did not materialise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Garrix was named DJ Mag‘s number one DJ on the 2022 edition of its seminal Top 100 DJs list following a year that saw him releasing his debut album ‘Sentio’ on April 29. He most recently released the track ‘Hero’ earlier this month on December 8 in a collaboration between JVKE and the mobile card game Marvel Snap.

The track’s release at the recent The Game Awards ceremony was celebrated in-game with a weeklong “Hero” event, featuring special-themed rewards, offers, and events. “I’m super honored to be a part of this project with Marvel Snap,” Garrix said of the collaboration at the time, adding, “I love exploring new territories with my music, and I’m really excited the song is finally out today.’’

The full lineup for Neon Countdown 2022 is:

December 30:

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Da Tweekaz

Julian Jordan

Fatima Hajji

Cesqeaux

Chasner

DJ Junior

Tong Apollo x Pearly Rock

December 31:

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Vini Vici

Lost Frequences

Coone

Ben Nicky

Dimatik

Restricted

Chukiess & Wackboy

Faahsai x Mastermind

January 1:

Martin Garrix

Axwell

Nervo

Justin Mylo

Mykris

Guiseppe Ottaviani

Blink

Hoki

Pixzy