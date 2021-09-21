Netflix announces new Britney Spears documentary, ‘Britney vs Spears’

Netflix has announced a new documentary focusing on Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, Britney vs Spears – see the teaser below.

The streaming platform shared an 18-second preview of the Erin Lee Carr-directed project tonight (September 21), with a full trailer coming tomorrow (September 22).

“The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m,” a message reads at the start of the clip, which goes on to hear the pop star seek advice on “the process of eliminating the conservatorship”.

Britney vs Spears is reported to have been in production for approximately one year, and will follow Hulu’s 2021 doc Framing Britney Spears. A release date is not yet known.

Carr – the daughter of US journalist David Carr – has previously delved into the justice system in the documentaries How to Fix A Drug Scandal and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter.

Earlier this month, Britney’s father Jamie Spears filed a petition to end his daughter’s conservatorship entirely after 13 years.

He’d been in charge of the conservatorship since it was enacted in 2008 and had recently come under intense scrutiny amid the #FreeBritney campaign, as well as a landmark hearing in June where the singer called the conservatorship “abusive”.

Jamie Spears had previously been adamant that there were “no grounds whatsoever” to have him removed from the singer’s conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears recently thanked fans for their dedication to the #FreeBritney campaign on Instagram before briefly deactivating her account on the social media platform.

Spears had taken time off from the site to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years. She reactivated her profile yesterday (September 20), writing that she “couldn’t stay away from the gram too long”.