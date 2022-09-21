Netflix’ LiSA 10th anniversary documentary lands October release date

Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming documentary on Japanese singer LiSA’s 10th anniversary project will be released this October.

A new trailer for ‘LiSA Another Great Day’ posted by the streaming platform revealed that the documentary will be released globally on Netflix on October 18, and will recount LiSA’s 10th anniversary project that included her 2021 mini-album ‘Ladybug’ and a stadium tour around Japan.

The singer’s Facebook page described the documentary as an exploration of “the true face of LiSA”, adding: “Because LiSA has always been very humble but also unbending, she has been confronted with various realities and made many mistakes in life. Later on, the little girl who started a band because of her admiration for Avril Lavigne becomes one of Japan’s leading artists as she celebrates her 10th year anniversary in 2021.”

Watch the trailer below.

LiSA is perhaps best known globally for the songs she has contributed to some of the biggest anime of the 2010s and 2020s, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Sword Art Online and Fate/Zero. The singer made her solo debut in 2011 following a stint with the band Love Is Same All, in which she formed with members of Tokyo indie group Parking Out.

LiSA has since released seven studio albums, with her eighth LP ‘Lander’ set to be released later this year in November. The singer has released the first single from the album ahead of its release in the form of the September 12 track ‘New Me’, on optimistic anthem themed around “Continuing our journeys to meet our new selves”.

Watch the music video for ‘New Me’ below.

LiSA has also released two compilation albums, three EPs, 19 singles, and five video albums.