New Amy Winehouse biopic about her final years is in the works

A new biopic about the final years of Amy Winehouse’s life is in the works.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the biopic after it optioned Daphne Barak’s 2010 book, Saving Amy.

Barak based the book on over 40 hours of footage, photos and notes she amassed with Winehouse and her family in the last three years of the musician’s life. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011; she was 27.

Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement: “Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”

Winehouse’s father Mitch meanwhile hinted that a new posthumous album could be in the works. Following her passing, a posthumous compilation ‘Lioness: Hidden Treasures’ was released.

Now, her father is looking at potentially making a follow-up. “We’ve found a few bits and pieces but it’s difficult because the CDs are a bit corrupted but apparently we’ve been told we might be able to rescue something,” he told BBC News.

“It might not be as good as ‘Back To Black’ but from what I’ve heard, from the snippets that we might be able to rescue, it’s good.”

The recordings include some of Winehouse’s early, pre-fame material.

“To me, I want to hear all this stuff and I want Amy’s fans to hear all this stuff so they can see she started there and she ended up here,” Mitch added. According to the late singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, if the recordings can be saved and an album is released it could be titled ‘The Progression Of Amy’.

Another tribute documentary, Reclaiming Amy aired in July to mark the tenth anniversary of the musician’s passing.

In a four-star review of the documentary, NME said: “Alongside Janis, Reclaiming Amy features three of her closest friends and dad Mitch too. It aims to tell ‘a different version of events from the story of the singer so often told’, and it does – in a way. Usually, it’s Winehouse’s parents who are blamed for her demise and this is their chance to set the record straight. They do so tenderly, for the most part.”