New Aphex Twin merchandise including old NME covers released to mark artist’s 50th birthday

A host of items including old NME magazine covers featuring Aphex Twin have been released to mark the producer’s 50th birthday.

The ‘AFX50’ merch line sold by retailer Unified Goods was launched on Friday (August 27) to celebrate Richard James’ recent landmark birthday.

Among the items are old show tickets, original record pressings and promo posters. There is also a series of hats, joining other accessories from the 2018 ‘Windowlicker’ merch collection of beach towels and umbrellas.

All of the merchandise, which included Aphex Twin’s 1999 and 2001 NME cover interviews, however, has now sold out.

Earlier this year Aphex Twin announced that he’s teaming up with the British tech company ODDSound to deliver a pioneering new synth plugin.

The producer is working under his birth name Richard D. James for the MTS-ESP plugin, which is capable of becoming the master tuning device for synth set-ups.

The device has been lauded for its international capabilities, as programming equipment is traditionally centred around the Western tuning system – commonly known as the 12 Tones of Equal Temperament (12 TET).

However, it is said that the MTS-ESP allows the programming to become more flexible for the first time – allowing other international musicians to take advantage of the tools.

The MTS-ESP software is currently compatible with other synths from Audio Damage, Expert Sleepers, U-He, Xfer Records, TAL, Surge and Audiorealism, and is currently expanding its capabilities.

The latest venture comes after the enigmatic producer sold his first NFT on March 14, with the non-fungible token going for $128,000 (£91,000).