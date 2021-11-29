New concert venue Zepp Kuala Lumpur to open in 2022

Japanese entertainment group Zepp Hall Network Inc. have announced the new concert venue Zepp Kuala Lumpur, which will open in the second quarter of 2022.

Announced today (November 29), this venue is set for the as-yet-incomplete Bukit Bintang City Centre. It is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) and will mark Zepp’s 11th concert hall in the region.

Watch Zepp’s announcement video, soundtracked by L’Arc-en-Ciel frontman Hyde, below.

The mid-sized concert venue will host up to 2,500 attendees in its 6,000 square metres. It will feature a standing area, along with a stadium seating arrangement, and VIP boxes.

President of Zepp, Akira Uehara, shared in a statement that the upcoming venue will “act as a cultural exchange centre between Malaysia and Japan”.

“Our international expansion is also another way to help event industries worldwide to offer a one-stop solution for any mid-sized event,” Uehara added.

The Bukit Bintang City Centre is a forthcoming integrated hub in the city of Kuala Lumpur. As of this month, the project is still in development.

The hub will include a strata office, five-star hotel, luxury service residences, lifestyle mall, grand bazaar as well as food and beverage establishments.

Zepp Kuala Lumpur marks the brand’s latest venture into Southeast Asia. The brand currently owns nine venues in Japan and one in Taiwan. From 2017 to 2019, they operated Zepp@BIGBOX in Singapore.