New documentary ‘2 Chainz Full Circle’ to examine rapper’s past life as basketball player

Rapper 2 Chainz will appear in a new documentary examining his passion for basketball and his history on the court.

2 Chainz Full Circle will be available to stream on ESPN+ on November 19. 2 Chainz – real name Tauheed Epps – shared a trailer for the documentary on social media earlier this week.

“Before any of the fame, before any of the rapping, we was just playing basketball. All day every day basketball,” the rapper says in the video’s trailer.

Later in the trailer, a voiceover implies that 2 Chainz had been considered as a replacement for college basketball legend Penny Hardaway at the Memphis Tigers. Epps went on to play Division 1 college basketball for Alabama State University in the mid-1990s.

Watch the full trailer below:

2 Chainz’s passion for basketball has been well-documented throughout his hip-hop career. Most recently, five songs from the rapper’s new album, ‘So Help Me God!’, premiered on the soundtrack to basketball video game NBA 2K21.

The record, which features appearances from Kanye West, Chief Keef and Rick Ross, hit streaming services last week.

In a three-star review, NME said that on ‘So Help Me God!’, “the rapper sounds, as ever, like he’s having a blast.”

“‘So Help Me God!’ showcases the good and bad of 2 Chainz: an artist laser focused on punchlines and bangers who can be inconsistent when he has to fill an entire album with both,” reviewer Carl Anka wrote.