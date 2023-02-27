New Foo Fighters pinball machine coming soon – see the trailer

Stern Pinball, Inc. has announced that they’ll be releasing a Foo Fighters-themed pinball machine.

The company released a short trailer on February 24 announcing the pinball machine, simply writing “Fighting Soon” on their social media.

The trailer doesn’t show the actual machine, but has custom-drawn animations of the band as they battle aliens together.

The video is soundtracked by Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’ and features cartoon versions of frontman Dave Grohl, guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, bassist Nate Mendel, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A small number of limited-edition pinball machines will be on sale and available to Stern All-Access members at 11am EST on February 28. Find them here.

Other recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Iron Maiden, Metallica and KISS.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters paid tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia in March 2022 while Foo Fighters were on tour in the country.

The band lead the tributes to Hawkins, tweeting a black-and-white photo of him accompanied by the caption: “Miss you so much.”

At the end of last year, Foo Fighters shared a message with fans, confirming they would continue to perform together following Hawkins’ death. “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” they promised in a statement.

Last month, the band announced their first gigs since Hawkins’ passing, confirming a headline set at Boston Calling 2023. They will also be headlining both Columbus, OH’s Sonic Temple festival on May 28 and Bonnaroo on June 18, and are replacing Pantera at two German festivals in June.

Meanwhile, Radio X’s Chris Moyles had to apologise after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album on his breakfast show last week. “Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore…anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave,” he said on air.