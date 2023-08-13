New Freddie Mercury exhibition launched at Sotheby’s London

A new Freddie Mercury exhibition featuring personal possessions of the late Queen frontman have gone on show at an exhibit in London.

Back in April, it was revealed that 1,400 items from Mercury’s London home – which had gone untouched for 30 years – would be put up for auction by Sotheby’s this September.

The extensive collection of items, including handwritten lyrics, personal Polaroid photos and costumes, have now gone on show in London.

“This summer, we invite you to step into Freddie’s Mercury’s personal world in an extended takeover at Sotheby’s London,” the website reads.

The Queen frontman, who died in London on November 24, 1991, left his home, Garden Lodge in Kensington, and possessions to close friend Mary Austin, who is now sharing them with the public.

Highlights of the ‘Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own’ exhibit include the crown and cloak ensemble Mercury wore on ‘The Magic Tour’ in 1986, his red kimono covered with fans and his Yamaha grand piano on which he composed ‘We Are The Champions’. The latter is expected to value at £2million to £3million (via Sky News).

Other items in the collection include a handwritten draft of Queen’s 1975 hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Japanese vases, art by Salvador Dali, notebooks with guest lists and plans for dinner parties, Adidas high-top sneakers and outfits from throughout his stage career.

Each of Sotheby’s 15 galleries will be dedicated to a different aspect of Mercury’s life, where visitors can walk through recreations of his bedroom, bar and dining room.

Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s European chairman, told Sky News that fans had been crying and fainting over the exhibition.

The Freddie Mercury exhibition at @Sothebys is outstanding, and totally free to visit – open every day until 5th Sept.https://t.co/DvehA3ihAr pic.twitter.com/4kF8t1h8J3 — ianVisits (@ianvisits) August 4, 2023

“I think that there is something a little bit different about this,” he said.

“I think that because Freddie is just so revered, and I think we’re showing the private side of his life, conversely with public life, which has never been explored before.

“So I genuinely think this is a piece of archaeological history-making, happening now.”

The exhibition runs from August 4 to September 5 and is free to the public with no booking required.

The items will then be sold across six auctions from September 6 onwards. You can find more details here.