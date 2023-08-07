New Guns ‘N’ Roses single ‘Perhaps’ reportedly coming next week

Guns N’ Roses are reportedly set to release the previously-unreleased single ‘Perhaps’ later this week.

The track is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and is set to be officially released on all streaming platforms this Friday (August 11).

At time of writing, there have been no official announcements from the band about the upcoming track, however, a link briefly appeared on the Universal Music website, allowing eager fans to pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

Advertisement

When the track arrives, it will mark the rock veterans’ first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year. The release was exclusively available on the band’s official store and contained two new tracks they released the year prior – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.

Like the title track from the EP, ‘Perhaps’ was also written and recorded during the sessions for Guns N’ Roses’ last full-length album, ‘Chinese Democracy’, which arrived back in 2008. Although the song was never officially released by the band, a rough demo version of the song had been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

The announcement of new music from Guns N’ Roses is something that fans have been eagerly awaiting in recent months.

Speculation that Axl Rose and co. may be bringing the song back for an official release first arose earlier this year, when fans waiting to see the band in Tel Aviv overheard the members rehearsing ‘Perhaps’ before the show.

Additionally, ahead of their gig in Paris, longtime manager Tom Mayhue also teased that new G’N’R music was on the horizon and set to sound like their iconic ‘Appetite For Destruction’ album.

Advertisement

“I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already. So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon,” he said at the time. “In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon… It sounds great. It’s a lot more kind of ‘Appetite’-orientated.”

Slash also revealed plans for new G’N’R releases during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show last October. “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out,” he said when asked about new material. “We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

In an interview with NME shortly after his headline slot with the band at Glastonbury, the world-renowned guitarist revealed that alongside plans for new music, he also has a few other projects on the horizon.

“I’m on tour with Guns N’ Roses until October, then in January I go out with my other band The Conspirators,” he began. “I don’t wanna divulge too much, but I’m also doing a really exciting TV series in England. It’s an adaptation of a great book. You’ll find out what it is when the press release comes out!”