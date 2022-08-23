New Hope Club announce Malaysia showcase alongside Insomniacks

British pop band New Hope Club have announced a showcase in Malaysia as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will perform at the Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall LG2 Blue Concourse on the August 30 starting at 2pm, with Malaysian pop-punk group Insomniacks lending their services as the supporting act. The showcase is also completely free to attend as it will be held in a mall, but fans will be able to RSVP for passes that will be emailed to them within four working days.

Universal Music Malaysia has not disclosed the terms and conditions for fans to receive passes to the showcase at the time of writing.

New Hope Club performed in Thailand and South Korea earlier this month as part of their ongoing world tour, which has seen them perform across North America and Europe before heading to Asia for the current run of dates. No further tour dates in Asia have been announced at the time of writing.

The band recently released two multi-track singles in August’s ‘Call Me A Quitter’ and June’s ‘Getting Better’, their first new music since the release of their debut self-titled album in February 2020. The self-titled album went on to spawn a deluxe edition which included six new tracks and was released later that same year in August.

Insomniacks last released the music video for their ballad ‘Sempurna’ back in March. The band first formed in 2015 before going on to release their first single ‘Selalu’ in 2017. Their 2018 single, ‘Pulang’, shot the group to mainstream recognition, with the music video garnering over 23 million views on Youtube. The song won them numerous local accolades including Most Streamed Domestic 2019 and TOP 10 Most Streamed Singles In Malaysia from the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia.