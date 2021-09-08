New Justin Bieber documentary ‘Our World’ to premiere on Amazon next month

New Justin Bieber documentary Justin Bieber: Our World will premiere next month on Amazon Prime.

Helmed by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), the new film is set to arrive on October 8. It will focus on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years, his live-streamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me,” Bieber commented in a statement.

“This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

It’s not the first time Ratner has collaborated with Bieber, having directed his 2020 YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The series followed Bieber’s life following 2015 album ‘Purpose’, including overcoming health issues, his wedding and marriage to Hailey Bieber and his return to music for 2020’s ‘Changes’.

Bieber released latest album ‘Justice’ in March of this year, featuring collaborations with the likes of Khalid, Chance the Rapper, The Kid Laroi and more. He followed it up in April with a surprise EP, ‘Freedom’. Since then he’s collaborated with Laroi on their mega-hit ‘Stay’, and more recently joined Skrillex and Don Toliver for the single ‘Don’t Go’.

In August, Bieber broke streaming records to become Spotify’s most listened artist, racking up 88.3million listeners over the month. The previous record was held by Ariana Grande at 82million monthly listens.

Last month also saw Bieber announce a three-day festival for Las Vegas this October, boasting a lineup including Laroi, Jaden Smith and more.