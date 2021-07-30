New legal docs claim Britney Spears’ doctors support Jamie Spears’ removal from conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ doctors reportedly support her calls to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his role in her conservatorship, according to new legal documents.

In documents reportedly seen by The Blast, Spears’ current conservator, Jodi Montgomery, says she supports Britney and has joined Britney’s petition to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship.

In addition, Montgomery also says that Spears’ medical team agrees with her stance that Jamie should be removed from his position as conservator of Britney’s estate.

“In further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Conservator of the Person of Ms. Spears,” the filing reportedly reads, “Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears’s medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of (Britney) for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate.”

Montgomery also supports the call for certified public accountant Jason Rubin to be instated as conservator in place of Jamie, which Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed for earlier this week.

Montgomery had previously criticised Jamie’s calls for an investigation into Britney’s conservatorship following the emotional, 24-minute testimony she gave last month. Montgomery said Jamie’s request was just an “attempt to clear his name”.

Earlier this month, Montgomery called for an increase to her personal security budget after claiming she had received threats of “violence and even death”. Jamie Spears challenged this, with his lawyers saying the request is “too vague and open-ended, and improperly and inexplicably seeks to shifts the burden of ensuring her safety to Mr. Spears”.

Spears’ “months old” request to have Jamie removed as conservator was denied at the beginning of this month “without prejudice”, which means the case can be brought back to court again.

Britney’s testimony has been cited as a catalyst for new legislation proposed by Republican Nancy Mace and Democrat Charlie Crist, which would allow Spears and anyone else under a conservatorship to request a change of conservator without needing to prove abuse or fraud.