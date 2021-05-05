New Mark Ronson podcast set to feature Tame Impala, Haim, David Byrne and more

Mark Ronson is set to host a new podcast series featuring interviews with artists such as Tame Impala, Haim and David Byrne.

The producer, songwriter and DJ has partnered with The Fader to host the FADER Uncovered podcast.

READ MORE: 10 songs we never want to hear in clubs ever again

Billed as “a series of in-depth conversations with the world’s most impactful musicians”, FADER Uncovered will see Ronson speaking to the likes of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Haim and Byrne, with each episode being rooted in the respective artist’s Fader cover story.

Advertisement

The Roots’ Questlove, Erykah Badu and Rico Nasty are also set to feature on the inaugural series of the podcast, and you can hear a trailer for FADER Uncovered below.

“It’s a chance to talk about the past, present, and future of music and artistry, reflecting on the breakthroughs, creative struggles and evolutions that can take place under the spotlight,” a synopsis for the podcast adds.

The first episode of the FADER Uncovered podcast will premiere on May 10, and you’ll be able to tune in here.

Last month Ronson was announced as the host of the new Apple TV+ docuseries Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson. In each episode Ronson will uncover untold stories in music creation and explore the lengths producers and artists go to in order to find the perfect sound.