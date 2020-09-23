Matt Berninger has shared the official video to his latest solo single ‘One More Second’ – you can watch it below.

The National‘s frontman is set to release his debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ on October 16, and has previewed the project with its title track as well as ‘Distant Axis’.

Having offered up a third taste of the record earlier this month, Berninger has today (September 23) shared the ‘One More Second’ visuals, in which the musician dances on his own in an illuminated studio space.

The video, directed by Chris Sgroi, combines footage of a Berninger singing from behind a classic microphone with shots of him busting moves against a backdrop of colourful projections. At the end of the clip, we see masked crew members enter the static set.

The official video for One More Second, directed by @ChrisSgroi, is out now! All dance moves property of The Breakfast Club, Footloose, and the holy grail of modern dance films: Flashdance.

Check it out: https://t.co/GGZiIU4jb5 pic.twitter.com/Yj2BWJkPmI — Matt Berninger (@Mattberninger) September 23, 2020

“All dance moves property of The Breakfast Club, Footloose, and the holy grail of modern dance films: Flashdance,” Berninger wrote on Twitter. See that post above.

Upon the release of the song, the musician explained: “I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, or sort of the other side of that conversation.

“I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

During an interview with NME back in December, Berninger said that he’d been “really prolific” in his songwriting, and had been “writing way more than I ever did” at that time.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”