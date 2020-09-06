New Order’s ‘Substance’ returns to streaming services

New Order’s ‘Substance’ has returned to streaming services after being removed over five years ago.

The 1987 compilation album features all of the band’s singles up until that point and their b-sides.

The record also includes some rarities and different versions of songs to the single releases, including versions of ‘Temptation’ and ‘Confusion’ that were recorded specifically for ‘Substance’.

It isn’t clear when ‘Substance’ was removed from streaming services, however a post on the Spotify community forum in 2014 noted it had “disappeared” from the platform. Fans began to notice its return to streaming yesterday (September 5).

The compilation is regarded as one of the best Greatest Hits collections of all time, with Rolling Stone twice including it in their 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list, first in 2003 and later in 2012.

Meanwhile, last week New Order began teasing an upcoming announcement on their social media channels. The group shared a photo of a flock of birds alongside the date September 8, which arrives on Tuesday.

At present, it’s unclear whether the announcement will involve news of new music or a new set of tour dates.

New Order were forced to reschedule their show at London’s The O2 in October as well as their co-headline tour with Pet Shop Boys in the US, which was due to begin this month. Both the Unity tour and their London date will now take place in 2021.

The band last released a full-length album in 2015 with ‘Music Complete’. Next month will see them release a special vinyl boxset of their seminal 1983 album ‘Power Corruption & Lies’. The ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ will arrive on October 2 and feature an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.