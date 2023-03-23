New Pinterest report predicts “rave culture and fashion” will trend in 2023

A new report from Pinterest predicts that “rave culture” will see a surge in popularity this year.

The report – which identified 27 emerging trends for 2023 – also lists things like ‘gemini hair’, ‘sci-fi fits’, and ‘romcom core’ in their round-up of predictions.

“Rave culture will reign in the year ahead,” the report reads. “As Gen Z and Millenials recover from over two years in lockdown, they’ll take over nightclubs, warehouses and house parties all over the globe,” it adds, revealed that techno style, rave fashion and house music outfits are all trending upwards.

According to their ‘trending on Pinterest’ statistics, ‘house music outfits’ searches are up by 185 per cent, while ‘Berlin rave fashion’ saw a 250 per cent spike.

Other upticks in searches included ‘rave party aesthetic’ (35 per cent), ‘techno style’ (60 per cent) and ‘music mixer’ (115 per cent).

“Gen Z and Millennials are reigniting their love for rave culture and its signature aesthetic,” the report continued. “People want to find inclusive, freeing spaces where they can let loose and dress however they like.”

According to Pinterest, for the last three years, 80 per cent of their report predictions came true.

All trends come from global Pinterest search data, comparing the analysis period of September 2020 to September 2022.

Back in January this year, Irish singer-songwriter Biig Piig told NME about how her debut mixtape ‘Bubblegum’ was inspired by rave culture. “Dance music is in a really good place,” she said.

“We’re re-emerging in a time when it’s really needed. It feels like it’s taking a different route because it’s more female-led. It’s the new wave of rave culture. I feel like, in London, you can find something going on every night.”