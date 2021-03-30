New supergroup Beachy Head share dreamy new track, ‘All Gone’

Supergroup Beachy Head have shared a dreamy new track, ‘All Gone’ – you can listen to it below.

Last week (March 22), it was revealed that members of Slowdive, Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry and Casket Girls had joined forces to form the new supergroup.

Beachy Head comprises Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Christian Savill, Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth, Ryan Graveface (Casket Girls, Dreamend) and Steve Clarke (The Soft Cavalry).

After releasing new single ‘Destroy Us’ last week, the group also announced that their self-titled debut album will be released on April 30 through Graveface’s eponymous record label.

You can listen to their latest single, ‘All Gone’ below:

According to the liner notes on Bandcamp, the album’s creation was a gradual process. Savill began writing the songs in 2019 without a goal in mind. After finding the songs “felt different in that they’re more personal and honest”, he reached out to others.

“Ryan and Christian put flesh on the bones in Savannah [Georgia] just before Covid struck. Matt Duckworth added drums.

“In between lockdowns back in the UK Steve added harmonies and other instrumentation. The final touch of recording was Rachel Goswell contributing vocals on a few songs.”

Last September, Slowdive hinted that album number five might be on the way.

The outfit shared photos from the studio, both on their official Instagram and that of vocalist Rachel Goswell, captioning them with the hashtag “#slowdivelp5”.

The first photo originally appeared on Goswell’s socials and featured the band’s drumkit. It was followed by an image of Nick Chaplin on his bass and finally, Neil Halstead playing guitar.