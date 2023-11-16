New TikTok feature will allow users to save songs directly to their Spotify, Apple Music and more

A new TikTok feature will allow users to directly save sounds from the app to their streaming platform of choice.

Users in the US and UK can now test out the feature, where TikTok have teamed up with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Spotify have said they will bring the feature to more markets in the future.

Tracks will be saved by default to your ‘Liked Songs’ on Spotify and ‘TikTok Songs’ playlist on Amazon Music (or the playlist of your choice).

You can use the feature by heading over to your sound of choice, then tapping ‘Add to music app’, where you can choose your platform of choice. Users will also be able to visit the feature from an artist’s Sound Detail page.

“TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music,” says TikTok‘s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann.

“Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders.”

The new feature requires both TikTok and preferred streaming service to be updated to the latest version. Apple Music users will also need to be paying members to use the feature. Amazon Music will be limited to Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers only.

In other recent news, Met Police requests to remove UK drill from TikTok have risen 366 per cent since 2020.

The Met have said despite this statistic, investigators do not target any specific genre in their work: “The Met works closely with social media platforms to identify content we believe could provoke or cause violence,” said a spokesperson for the Met (via DJ Mag). “Following our referral, the social media platforms make their own decision regarding removal of content.”