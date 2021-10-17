New video sees Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ performed in 50 different styles

A new YouTube video has reimagined Metallica‘s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in 50 different styles – watch it below.

The new video is the brainchild of YouTuber and musician Anthony Vincent, who has recently brought us such delights as Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in the style of Deftones and a jazz cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’.

For the new version, ‘Master Of Puppets’ is recreated in the style of 50 different bands or genres, including Harry Styles, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Linkin Park, Soundgarden and many, many more, including Vincent’s own cat.

Watch the 8-minute video below:

A huge number of artists have recently been covering Metallica, with 53 bands and musicians contributing covers of tracks from Metallica’s 1991 classic ‘The Black Album’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Featured on ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ are IDLES’ take on ‘The God That Failed, Rina Sawayama’s cover of ‘Enter Sandman’, Phoebe Bridgers‘ “baroque version” of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and many more.

Reviewing ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, NME wrote: “This is a record that makes ‘DONDA’ look positively zippy. Inevitably, the record descends into a series of multi-band cover-offs, the listener acting as Caesar, deciding which ‘winning’ version should really have made the cut. Half the time you feel like you’re doing the compiler’s job for them.”

In terms of new Metallica music, drummer Lars Ulrich recently said that “there’s new music coming” from the band, but explained “there’s nothing cohesive” yet in terms of the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The band have been working on new material during the coronavirus pandemic, with James Hetfield confirming in May that they wrote 10 songs together over Zoom in quarantine.