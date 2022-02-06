New XXXTentacion documentary ‘Look At Me!’ set to premiere at SXSW 2022

A new documentary about late rapper XXXTentacion, titled Look At Me!, is set to make its premiere at this year’s SXSW festival.

The film — directed by Sabaah Folayan and produced by FADER Films — was announced earlier this month. It follows the controversial career of XXXTentacion (AKA Jahseh Onfroy), a troubled teenager who left a lasting influence on the SoundCloud rap genre.

“Look at Me! explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

The documentary will debut at the film festival segment of SXSW, which takes place in Austin, Texas, from March 11 to March 20. Other titles set to premiere at the event include Sheryl with Sheryl Crow, Anonymous Club featuring Courtney Barnett, the Tierra Whack-starring Cypher, and more.

XXXTentacion was fatally shot in 2018 when he was just 20-years-old. Prior to his death, he’d been at the centre of domestic abuse allegations filed by an ex-girlfriend, which he later admitted to in a secret recording obtained by the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office.

His estate continued to release his music posthumously, including the albums ‘Skins’ and ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, the latter of which NME awarded three stars in a review.